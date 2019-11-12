Veteran's Day

The Rayville High School ROTC presents the colors at Richland Parish’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony Nov. 11. Despite the threat of bad weather, patriots filled the third floor courtroom at the Richland Parish Courthouse as speakers honored those who have served and continue to serve their country.

Veteran's Day

Tue, 11/12/2019 - 3:26pm

The Rayville High School ROTC presents the colors at Richland Parish’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony Nov. 11. Despite the threat of bad weather, patriots filled the third floor courtroom at the Richland Parish Courthouse as speakers honored those who have served and continue to serve their country.

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2019