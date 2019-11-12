The Rayville High School ROTC presents the colors at Richland Parish’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony Nov. 11. Despite the threat of bad weather, patriots filled the third floor courtroom at the Richland Parish Courthouse as speakers honored those who have served and continue to serve their country.
Veteran's Day
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 3:26pm
