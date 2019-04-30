Vagrant arrested for child porn

A transient has been arrested on charges of vagrancy and child pornography in Richland Parish.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said his department received a call from the Richland Parish Library April 26 reporting that a transient subject had visited the Delhi and Rayville branches of the library and accessed the Internet. A routine check revealed this person had visited child porn sites on the computer while in the library.

RPSO investigators obtained a photograph of the subject and located him at the Pilot Travel Center in Rayville the same day. Further investigation identified him as Gregory Raymond Zielinski, 52. Zielinski was found to have numerous aliases, Social Security numbers and arrests throughout the country. He was also wanted for similar charges in two other states.

Zielinski was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on charges of vagrancy, resisting an officer and pornography involving juveniles.