Two-vehicle crash leads to fatality

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash which claimed the life of a Winnsboro man just after 7:30 a.m. March 4 on LA Hwy 17, just south of Epps.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by 24-year-old Ryan Lee, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 17. For reasons still under investigation, the Charger crossed the center line into the path of a northbound 2017 Kenworth commercial truck. This action resulted in the collision between the two vehicles.

Lee, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths.