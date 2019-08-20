Two men charged over stolen shotgun

Two men were arrested last week on charges of burglary and firearms possession.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said deputies arrested Charles Lusk, 41, of West Monroe, LA and Richard Rockhill, 38, of Rayville, on charges of simple burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Aug. 14.

This arrest came after a complaint was filed by a home owner stating he was missing a shotgun from his residence. The complainant also stated Lusk and Rockhill had stayed at his home previously for a short time and both knew where the shotgun was located at in the residence.

Investigators located Lusk and Rockhill who both confessed to entering the residence and stealing the shotgun.

Rockhill was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center with his bond set at $60,000. Lusk was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center where he was being held on non-related charges. His bond was also set at $60,000.