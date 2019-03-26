Traveling museum enlightens parish

Tue, 03/26/2019 - 11:51am
Annie S. Staten

The  Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D  Britton Alumni Association hosted Dr. Uma Bey and the Traveling Black Invention Museum of Baton Rouge during February as part of Black History month.

The exhibition was available to Rayville  High and  Junior High school students along with the community Feb. 15-16. The traveling museum is a rare collection  of artifacts  by African-American  inventors and has been enjoyed by millions around the world.

The  students were very attentive and interacted with Dr. Bey  with questions and  comments. They were enthusiast to  see many of  the  inventions we use were actually created by people of color. Dr. Bey challenged them to  become one of the next inventors from Rayville or the surrounding area.  

Thanks to Dr. Bey, the students and the community members left with a wealth of information to share with their families and friends.  Hats’Off to Dr, Bey for a  awesome presentation.

Special thanks to the Richland Parish Schools Superintendent  Sheldon Jones, interim principals Jennifer Eason , Larry Wright and principal Nettie Renel for their support along with the community. The Traveling  Black Invention Museum is one of  several  events sponsored by the Rayville Rosenwald/ Eula Britton Alumni Association.

Traveling committee members are Chairperson Annie S.Staten, Charlene N. Good, Marie Lewis, Alberta N. Turner and president Elaine. C. Coleman.

