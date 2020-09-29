Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Rayville

A report of a suspicious vehicle led to an arrest Sept. 24 in Rayville.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said at approximately 9:11 p.m. Sept. 24, Rayville Police Department Dispatch advised Rayville Police Officer John Sepulvado that two other subjects in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe were following a car. Sepulvado proceeded to patrol the area where the vehicle was last observed. Officer Sepulvado then met up with the person who had called the police in a parking lot on Julia Street. The subject advised Sepulvado the vehicle had went in the direction of the Rayville Housing Authority.

Sepulvado then left the parking lot and was traveling on Highway 80 when he observed the suspicious vehicle in the area of Hayes Street. Sepulvado then initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle travelled to a residence on Brown Street before stopping.

Upon arriving at the address, the driver of the vehicle then ran into the residence. At that time, Rayville Police Sergeant Ronald Ellis arrived at the scene and advised the residents that the driver of the vehicle needed to come out.

While waiting, Sepulvado and Ellis looked into the vehicle and discovered in clear sight a clear bag with an unknown green leafy substance that could possibly be synthetic marijuana.

Sepulvado then advised Rayville Police Department Dispatch to send the next available wrecker to Brown Street to tow the vehicle. When the wrecker arrived, Sepulvado and Ellis conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and discovered the bag of synthetic marijuana, two cell phones and two Visa cards. All items were confiscated. It was later determined the cards did not belong to the occupants of the vehicle.

At that time, the driver of the vehicle, LaTerrence Fairley, came out of the residence and advised that he was driving the vehicle.

At that time, Fairley was charged with no driver’s license, improper use of a dealer tag, open container and possession of Schedule I synthetic marijuana. Fairley was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center to await bond.

Chief Robinson would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Robinson would also like to advise the community that his office and his officers are always available to help when help is needed.