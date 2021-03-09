Traffic stop leads deputies to five gallons of Promethazine

Richland Parish sheriff’s deputies recovered cash, a firearm and drugs during a traffic stop recently.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop for improper lane use on a 2005 Crown Victoria at approximately 1:42 a.m. March 5 on US 425 around Dehlco.

Deputies came into contact with the driver, 29-year-old Dorian Virgil, and detected a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

The Rayville Police Department K-9 was used to confirm the smell of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a 9mm handgun, $2,000 cash and more than five gallons of Promethazine in 46 one-pint bottles. Promethazine is the main ingredient in “Purple Drank,” a sedative drink popularized in the 1990s and early 2000’s.

Virgil was charged with 46 counts of possession of a legend drug along with traffic charges.

He was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center with a total bond of $115,000.