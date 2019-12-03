Traffic stop leads deputies to arrest murder suspect

A routine traffic stop led Richland Parish deputies to the arrest of a suspect in the alleged murder of a Start resident.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2010 mustang for a traffic violation at 8:55 a.m. Nov. 25 on US 425 near Mangham. A short pursuit ensued with the car stopping near the Parish Farm Road and the occupants of the car fleeing into nearby woods.

The sheriff’s office and the Louisiana State Police set up a perimeter and RPSO K-9 Cyrus began tracking the fleeing suspect.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Richland Parish deputies took 51-year-old Garret Carreira into custody on the Parish Farm Road.

Deputies charged Carreira with reckless operation of motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated flight from an officer.

Carreira was also arrested by the sheriff’s office on an outstanding warrant from Lincoln Parish as a suspect in the second degree murder of Joshua Tibbs, 36, of Start.

That murder occurred on at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in Ruston.

Carreira was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center without a bond set at this time.