Tornado does damage near Mangham

According to the National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes struck near Wednesday near Richland Parish.

Four people suffered mild injuries when one of these tornadoes flipped a mobile home on Middle Road, Manham. That storm, recorded to have been 400 yards wide with winds up to 100 miles per hour, also damaged barns and sheds in the area before dying out in Franklin parish. Two other tornadoes struck around the same time in nearby parts of Caldwell and Richland parishes, causing tree and minor structure damage but no injuries.

