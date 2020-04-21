Three suspects arrested for series of burglaries

Richland Parish deputies have arrested three people in connection with a series of burglaries.

Sheriff Gary Gilley said that on April 16, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a vehicle at a residence on Beach Road. Deputies had been looking for this vehicle in connection with numerous burglaries and thefts which had been occurring in the area. While RPSO was making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, another suspect was found hiding in nearby bushes near a residence.

RPSO investigators arrived and began processing the vehicle, discovering numerous stolen items and I.D.s from multiple parishes. Further investigation lead to the search of a residence where stolen firearms were discovered along with methamphetamines.

Bradley Dillon OBriant, 26, was arrested and charged with three counts of simple burglary, unauthorized use of a moveable, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen things, two counts of possession of stolen firearms and possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $90,000.

Also arrested were Amber D. Allen, 28, on charges of simple burglary, and Joseph W. King, 27, on charges of simple burglary.

The investigation is continuing with more arrests possible.