Terry named to board of Louisiana Press Association

Mary Terry has been elected to three-year term on the board of the Louisiana Press Association.

Mary L. Terry began her newspaper career as a reporter/photographer for the Teche News in St. Martinville in 1975.

Two years later, she was promoted to advertising manager and worked in that capacity until 1999 when she retired from the Teche News and moved to north Louisiana with her late husband, Don.

She worked at an advertising and public relations firm for a year, and in 2001 accepted the position of regional advertising manager of Louisiana State Newspapers’ North Group. Terry was later named general manager of the group of five weeklies, three shoppers and one bi-monthly magazine.

In addition, Terry assumed the duties of general manager of the Teche News in 2013, overseeing the operations of the paper and shopper.

She currently serves as publisher and general manager of The Caldwell Watchman and News Journal, Columbia; The Delhi Dispatch; The Richland Beacon News, Rayville; The Tensas Gazette, St. Joseph; The West Carroll Gazette, Oak Grove; and the Teche News and Breaux Bridge Banner.

The Louisiana Press Association is a statewide organization representing more than 150 newspapers, news-related publications, news websites, magazines and special market products.