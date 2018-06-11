Summer program scheduled in Delhi

The Summer Enrichment Program will begin June 13 and run through July 12 at the Richland Parish Recreation and Learning Center, located beside the Delhi Civic Center,

Children in grades kindergarten through three are scheduled from 9-11 a.m. and students in grades four through eight are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A snack will be provided daily.

Please take advantage of this great opportunity to keep your child learning throughout the summer.