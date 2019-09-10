Straight-line winds sweep through Start

The Start area was hit by strong straight line winds causing heavy damage to area homes and trees around 5 p.m. Monday night.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office along with other parish first responders was on scene until early Tuesday morning clearing debris and assisting Entergy with restoring power. A portion of LA 133 was closed during the night so crews could remove trees and restore down power lines.

“This is the second time in the past several months Start has been hit by extreme weather,” Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said. “I would like to say thanks to the residence of Start for always assisting first responders and their fellow neighbors in times like this.”

Gilley also thanked John Lowery of Start Mart for feeding first responders who were on the scene Monday.