Special election slated for congressional seat

Mon, 01/04/2021 - 3:26pm

A special election will be held March 20 to fill the 5th Congressional District seat of the late Luke Letlow. 

Letlow, 41, had been elected to replace incumbent Congressman Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, who didn’t seek reelection to honor a three-term limit pledge he made in 2014.

The special election would coincide with already scheduled spring elections on March 20 for the primary and April 24 for a runoff if necessary. Qualifying for the election will be held Jan. 20-22.

