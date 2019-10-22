Sheriff provides advice for safe trick or treating

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley would like to remind part that trick-or-treating is a great adventure for children.

However, parents should keep it fun by preparing themselves and their children for a safe night out.

He asks that parents remember these basic safety tips.

• You, or a responsible adult should always accompany children ages 12 and under when trick-or-treating.

• Ensure costumes fit well, are flame retardant, and never obscure visibility.

• Have your trick-or-treater wear reflective clothing and/or carry a light or glow stick.

• Children over the age of 12 who are responsible enough to go without you, should stay in groups, follow an agreed upon route, and watch for cars.

• Check our website, or that of your local law enforcement agency, for registered offenders residing in the area.

• Teach your children to never enter any home without you or without your permission and only approach homes that are well-lit.

• Remind your children to stay in well-lit areas, never take shortcuts, and never go into isolated areas.

• Let your children know to tell you or a trusted adult if they see anything weird or unusual.

• Teach children to bring treats home before eating them. Eat only factory-wrapped treats unless you know the giver well.

• Teach your children to say no and get away from any person or situation making them feel scared, uncomfortable, or confused; even if it means yelling, kicking, attracting attention or any other means of resisting. trust their feelings and be sure to tell a trusted adult.

• Consider safe alternatives such as parties at home, schools, or community organized events.