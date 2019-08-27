Sheriff encourages safe driving in school zones
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 3:15pm
With all parish schools now in full swing, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to wish all students, teachers, and facility good luck with the 2019-2020 school year.
Sheriff Gary Gilley urges drivers not to engage in distracted driving and to use additional caution near buses and in school zones.
Sheriff Gilley also reminds motorists that the use of wireless telecommunication devices in school zones is prohibited by Louisiana law.