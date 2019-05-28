Sheriff’s office conducts drug sweep

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office executed an early morning raid throughout the parish May 23 on more than 34 outstanding drug warrants that were compiled by RPSO over the last several months.

“These arrests are the outcome of many hours spent by the RPSO Narcotics Unit in an effort to keep illegal drugs off of our streets,” Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said. “Twelve people were arrested, with another 22 warrants still outstanding with deputies actively searching for them.”

The following people were arrested:

• Leo Butler, Rayville, distribution of “crack” and conspiracy. Bond, $74,000.

• Sammy Hunter, Rayville, distribution of synthetic marijuana, also wanted out of Dallas. Bond, $45,000.

• Keith Jackson, Delhi, distribution of methamphetamine. Bond, $50,000.

• Betty McWilliams, Rayville, distribution of Lortab and Xanax. Bond, $30,000.

• Patrick Meadows, Delhi, distribution of “crack.” Bond, $75,000.

• Theotis Martinez, Rayville, distribution of ecstasy/methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. Bond, $135,000.

• Jamie Moore, Rayville, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Bond, $7,000.

• Jamarius Murphy, Rayville, distribution of synthetic marijuana. Bond, $15,000.

• Zantrell Myles, Delhi, distribution of marijuana. Bond, $15,000.

• Sonya Scheanette, Rayville, distribution of synthetic marijuana. Bond, $15,000.

*Deprentiss Wilson, Rayville, distribution of marijuana. Bond, $60,000.

• Linda Washington, Rayville, distribution of synthetic marijuana. Bond, $15,000.

• Jakie K. Telano, Columbia, distribution of methamphetamine. Bond, $100,000.