Seven amendments on ballot

Voters will decide the fate of seven constitutional amendments and a sports betting proposition Nov. 3.

Those items are as follows:

• Amendment 1, No Right to Abortion:

A yes vote means nothing in the Constitution protects a right to abortion.

A no vote leaves the Constitution with no specific language on abortion.

• Amendment 2, Oil and Gas Well Assessment:

A yes vote allows for a well’s oil and gas production when valuing it for property tax assessment.

A no vote keeps the current methods of oil and gas well assessment.

• Amendment 3, Rainy Day Fund and Disasters:

A yes vote allows the Budget Stabilization Fund to be tapped when there is a federally declared disaster.

A no vote continues to restrict use of the Budget Stabilization Fund to revenue shortfalls.

• Amendment 4, State Budge Expenditure Limit:

A yes vote creates a new state budget spending limit with probable slower growth.

A no vote means continues the current method for an expenditure limit.

• Amendment 5, Payments instead of Property Taxes:

A yes vote provides new options for manufacturers and local governments to schedule payments instead of property taxes for industrial expansions.

A no vote leaves the current system as the only set of options for property taxes, payments or exemptions for manufacturers.

• Amendment 6, Expanded Property Tax Freezes:

A yes vote allows homeowners with higher incomes to qualify for the property tax assessment freeze.

A no vote keeps the current income threshold for property tax freezes.

• Amendment 7, New Fund for Unclaimed Property Protection:

A yes vote protects unclaimed property money in a new trust fund.

A no vote keeps the current program that benefits the state general fund.

• Proposition to allow sports betting by parish:

A yes vote permits sports wagering in the voter’s parish.

A no vote forbid sports wagering in the voter’s parish.