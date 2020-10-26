Seven amendments on ballot
Voters will decide the fate of seven constitutional amendments and a sports betting proposition Nov. 3.
Those items are as follows:
• Amendment 1, No Right to Abortion:
A yes vote means nothing in the Constitution protects a right to abortion.
A no vote leaves the Constitution with no specific language on abortion.
• Amendment 2, Oil and Gas Well Assessment:
A yes vote allows for a well’s oil and gas production when valuing it for property tax assessment.
A no vote keeps the current methods of oil and gas well assessment.
• Amendment 3, Rainy Day Fund and Disasters:
A yes vote allows the Budget Stabilization Fund to be tapped when there is a federally declared disaster.
A no vote continues to restrict use of the Budget Stabilization Fund to revenue shortfalls.
• Amendment 4, State Budge Expenditure Limit:
A yes vote creates a new state budget spending limit with probable slower growth.
A no vote means continues the current method for an expenditure limit.
• Amendment 5, Payments instead of Property Taxes:
A yes vote provides new options for manufacturers and local governments to schedule payments instead of property taxes for industrial expansions.
A no vote leaves the current system as the only set of options for property taxes, payments or exemptions for manufacturers.
• Amendment 6, Expanded Property Tax Freezes:
A yes vote allows homeowners with higher incomes to qualify for the property tax assessment freeze.
A no vote keeps the current income threshold for property tax freezes.
• Amendment 7, New Fund for Unclaimed Property Protection:
A yes vote protects unclaimed property money in a new trust fund.
A no vote keeps the current program that benefits the state general fund.
• Proposition to allow sports betting by parish:
A yes vote permits sports wagering in the voter’s parish.
A no vote forbid sports wagering in the voter’s parish.