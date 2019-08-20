Scouts host kickoffs for Richland schools

The Louisiana Purchase Council, Boy Scouts of America will host Join Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA School Night kickoffs in Richland Parish Aug. 29.

Parents or guardians and their sons and daughters are encouraged to attend the kickoffs to learn about all that Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA has to offer. Boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible to participate in Cub Scouts.

To join Scouts BSA, young men and ladies must be 11 years old or in the sixth grade.

Delhi Charter School, Delhi Elementary, Delhi Middle School and Holly Ridge Elementary will host their meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Delhi United Methodist Church, 402 Main St., Delhi.

Mangham Elementary will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Family Community Christian School, 2023 Hwy 15, Winnsboro.

As additional schools in Richland Parish are scheduled, they will be added to the listing of school nights scheduled in multiple parishes available at www.louisianapurchasecouncil.org.