Schools take part in summer food service program in May

Child Nutrition Program Supervisor Gracie Hosea has announced the Richland Parish School Board is participating in the Summer Food Service Program until May 22.

Meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Lunch and breakfast will be provided from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through May 22 at Delhi High School, Mangham Elementary School, Rayville Elementary School and Rayville High School.