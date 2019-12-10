School board seeks members for advisory panel

The Richland Parish School Board is accepting application for membership on the newly created Special Education Advisory Council.

This council will meet three times per year to provide advice and recommendations regarding special education policies, procedures, and resources. The council will also engage in outreach activities to the community at large to increase the level of knowledge, support and collaboration with respect to special education.

Members are being sought from the following stakeholder groups:

• Parents or legal guardians of students with disabilities enrolled in Richland Parish schools;

• Teachers, principals, and paraprofessionals employed by RPSB;

• Adults with disabilities;

• Self-advocates (high school students with disabilities);

• Members of organizations serving students with disabilities;

• Employers of students with disabilities;

• School board members; and

• School student leadership.

Members will be appointed by Richland Parish School Board Superintendent Sheldon Jones and serve a two-year term.

To apply, please pick up an application at the Richland Parish School Board office, 411 Foster St., Rayville, or print off an application directly from the district website at www.richland.k12.la.us.com. (Click on forms in the left column, then Special Education.)

All applications must be returned to Special Education Supervisor Angie Snuggs no later than Dec. 18.