RPSO sets date for Day at the Lake

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office will hosts its annual Day at the Lake from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 at Poverty Point State Park in Delhi.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., featuring fried fish, French fries and hushpuppies.

The event for Richland Parish senior citizens will feature door prizes, plinko, popcorn, snow cones, live entertainment, boat rides and fishing.

A bus will pick up seniors at 9 a.m. May 10 at the courthouse in Rayville and at 9:30 a.m. at the Delhi Substation in Delhi.