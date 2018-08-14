RPSO investigation leads to record-breaking arrest

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Police ,Metro Narcotics and the FBI recebtkt ended a several months long narcotic investigation in Richland and Ouachita parishes.

As a result, Dele Young Miller, 24, and Ashley Bradshaw, 36, both of Rayville, were arrested after a search warrant served for their residence led to the seizure of over 2.5 kilos of methamphetamines, approximately four ounces of synthetic marijuana, Xanax and a handgun.

The drugs seized had an approximate street value of $80,000.

The DEA has confirmed that this is one of the largest methamphetamine busts ever in north Louisiana.

The pair is charged with possession of approximately five pounds of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana Xanax, and the possession of a firearm by convicted felons and carrying firearms with possession of controlled dangerous substances.

Each is being held at the Richland Parish Detention Center with a $3.2 million bond.

“The close working relationship we have with our neighboring law enforcement agencies make these type of drug arrests possible and helps curb the illegal narcotics distribution in our parish,” Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said.