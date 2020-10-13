Riverfield Academy’s Homecoming Court for 2020 will be, seated from left, Maid of Honor Molly Allen, Queen Sterling Head, Senior Maid Lily Greer; standing, Sophomore Maid Mallory Word, Freshman Maid Taylor Herrington, Junior Maid Raylee Boles, Junior Maid Brenya Pierce, Sophomore Maid Alana Skeldon, Freshman Maid Claire Hales, Princess Georgia Pearl Cater and Crown Bearer Holt Brakefield.
Riverfield Academy homecoming events slated
Riverfield Academy will host the Clinton Christian Warriors for Homecoming at 7 p.m. Oct. 23.
This year’s theme is Dominating Through The Decades. The pep rally will be Oct. 22 at the stadium. Homecoming presentation will be 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Riverfield Academy Football Stadium. Coronation of this year’s Queen Sterling Head will take place at presentation.
The pre-game procession of the Queen, Maids, Princess and Crown Bearer will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. Halftime presentation will take place on Joe Meeks Field.