Riverfield Academy homecoming events slated

Riverfield Academy will host the Clinton Christian Warriors for Homecoming at 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

This year’s theme is Dominating Through The Decades. The pep rally will be Oct. 22 at the stadium. Homecoming presentation will be 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Riverfield Academy Football Stadium. Coronation of this year’s Queen Sterling Head will take place at presentation.

The pre-game procession of the Queen, Maids, Princess and Crown Bearer will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. Halftime presentation will take place on Joe Meeks Field.