Richland unemployment rate falls by .4 percent

According to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Richland Parish’s unemployment rate fell .4 percent in August.

The August unemployment rate was 6 percent, down from 6.4 in July and 6.8 percent a year ago.

This means 505 Richland Parish residents were seeking work in August, down from 535 in July and 569 a year ago.

There were 7,854 people working in Richland Parish in August, down from 7,876 in July and the same as the 7,852 recorded a year ago.

Cameron Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment rate in August at 3.4 percent. East Carroll Parish had the highest rate at 10 percent.

On the state level, preliminary data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, shows that the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 11,734 from 114,224 in August 2018 to 102,490 in August 2019. From July 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 7,679. The number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 2,249 from 1,985,692 in August 2018 to 1,987,941 in August 2019.

Not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 1,500 jobs from 1,978,700 in August 2018 to 1,980,200 in August 2019. From July 2019 not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 7,600 jobs.

Not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 3,700 jobs from 1,659,900 in August 2018 to 1,663,600 in August 2019. From July 2019 not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 4,200 jobs.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 0.5 percentage points from 5.4 percent in August 2018 to 4.9 percent in August 2019. From July 2019, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 0.3 percentage points.

The not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work decreased 29,011 from 2,119,442 in July 2019 to 2,090,431 in August 2019. This decrease is in line with historical trends during this time frame which on average is a net decrease of 25,403.

All nine metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) saw a decrease in their not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate from July 2019 and August 2018. For the sixth month in a row, all not seasonally adjusted MSA rates declined over the year.

Not-seasonally adjusted August 2019 unemployment rates for the nine metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) are as follows:

• Alexandria: 5.4 percent, down from 5.7 percent in July, and down from 6.0 percent from August 2018.

• Baton Rouge: 4.6 percent, down from 4.8 percent in July, and down from 4.9 percent from August 2018.

• Hammond: 5.5 percent, down from 6.1 percent in July, and down from 6.1 percent from August 2018.

• Houma: 4.6 percent, down from 4.9 percent in July, and down from 5.3 percent from August 2018.

• Lafayette: 4.7 percent, down from 5.0 percent in July, and down from 5.3 percent from August 2018.

• Lake Charles: 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent in July, and down from 4.2 percent from August 2018.

• Monroe: 5.4 percent, down from 5.6 percent in July, and down from 5.8 percent from August 2018.

• New Orleans: 4.5 percent, down from 4.8 percent in July, and down from 5.3 percent from August 2018.

• Shreveport: 5.2 percent, down from 5.5 percent in July, and down from 5.8 percent from August 2018.