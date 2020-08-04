Richland unemployment rate drops 1.8 percent

Richland Parish’s unemployment rate dropped almost two percent in June according to figures release by the Louisiana Works Commission.

Richland’s June unemployment rate fell to 9 p.m. from 10.8 percent in May. It is still higher than the 6.8 percent reported in June 2019.

This means 699 people were looking for work in Richland Parish in June, down from 835 in May and up from 572 a year ago.

Currently, 7,087 people are working in the parish, up from 6,886 in May and down from 7,819 a year ago.

Cameron Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment rate with 6.3 percent. St. Helena Parish had the state’s highest unemployment rate with 14.7 percent.

Statewide, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 10.5 percent; down 3.4 percentage points from May 2020’s revised not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 13.9 percent.

The number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 66,349 from 1,743,630 in May 2020 to 1,809,979 in June 2020. When compared to June 2019, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased 189,227.

The number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased 70,830 from 282,453 in May 2020 to 211,623 in June 2020. When compared to June 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 94,031.

Not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 50,700 jobs from 1,764,100 in May 2020 to 1,814,800 in June 2020. When compared to June 2019, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 172,800 jobs.

Not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 56,500 jobs from 1,444,000 in May 2020 to 1,500,500 in June 2020. When compared to June 2019, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 160,000 jobs.

Not seasonally adjusted June 2020 unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 7.6 percent, up from 5.9 percent in June 2019, but down from 9.9 percent from May.

• Baton Rouge: 9.6 percent, up from 5.1 percent in June 2019, but down from 12.6 percent from May.

• Hammond: 12.7 percent, up from 6.5 percent in June 2019, but down from 17.1 percent from May.

• Houma: 8.8 percent, up from 5.3 percent in June 2019, but down from 11.6 percent from May.

• Lafayette: 9.2 percent, up from 5.4 percent in June 2019, but down from 12.4 percent from May.

• Lake Charles: 10.0 percent, up from 4.6 percent in June 2019, but down from 14.0 percent from May.

• Monroe: 8.9 percent, up from 6.1 percent in June 2019, but down from 11.5 percent from May.

• New Orleans: 12.9 percent, up from 5.2 percent in June 2019, but down from 17.4 percent from May.

• Shreveport: 9.9 percent, up from 5.9 percent in June 2019, but down from 13.3 percent from May.