Richland unemployment rate drops by 1.4 percent

Unemployment in Richland Parish fell more than 1 percent in August, according to figures released this week by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Unemployment fell from 8.9 percent in July to 7.5 percent in August in Richland Parish. The rate for August a year ago was 6.7 percent.

This reflects 623 people looking for work in Richland Parish in August, down from 704 in July and up from 553 a year ago.

In all 7,679 people were working in Richland Parish in August, up from 7,231 in July, but down from 7,727 a year earlier.

Orleans Parish had the highest unemployment in the state at 12.7 percent. LaSalle Parish had the lowest unemployment at 4.7 percent.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2020 decreased to 8.1 percent, down 1.9 percentage points from July 2020’s revised not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 10.0 percent.

Since July 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 101,158 from 1,835,539 to 1,936,697 in August 2020. When compared to August 2019, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased by 48,083.

Since July 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 33,297 from 203,076 to 169,779 in August 2020. When compared to August 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 57,353.

Since July 2020, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 23,100 jobs from 1,822,300 to 1,845,400 in August 2020. When compared to August 2019, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 133,900 jobs.

Since July 2020, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 13,100 jobs from 1,508,600 to 1,521,700 in August 2020. When compared to August 2019, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 134,400 jobs.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work increased by 67,861 from 2,038,615 in July 2020 to 2,106,476 in August 2020. When compared to August 2019, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 9,270.

Not seasonally adjusted August 2020 unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 6.1 percent, up from 5.8 percent in August 2019, but down from 7.4 percent in July.

• Baton Rouge: 7.1 percent, up from 5.0 percent in August 2019, but down from 9.2 percent in July.

• Hammond: 9.7 percent, up from 6.1 percent in August 2019, but down from 12.1 percent in July.

• Houma: 6.8 percent, up from 4.9 percent in August 2019, but down from 8.5 percent in July.

• Lafayette: 7.4 percent, up from 5.2 percent in August 2019, but down from 9.1 percent in July.

• Lake Charles: 8.0 percent, up from 4.5 percent in August 2019, but down from 9.9 percent in July.

• Monroe: 6.9 percent, up from 5.9 percent in August 2019, but down from 8.3 percent in July.

• New Orleans: 9.7 percent, up from 5.0 percent in August 2019, but down from 11.9 percent in July.

• Shreveport: 7.8 percent, up from 5.6 percent in August 2019, but down from 9.4 percent in July.