Richland unemployment rate drops by 1 percent

Unemployment in Richland Parish dropped a full percentage point in November, according to figures released last week by the Louisiana Works Commission.

Richland’s unemployment rate fell from 7.9 percent in October to 6.9 percent in November. This translates into 562 people looking for work in November, down from 660 in October, but up from 544 a year ago. In all, 7,592 people were working in Richland in November, down from 7,660 in October and up from 7,601 a year ago.

LaSalle Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment at 4.5 percent in November. St. Helena had the highest rate at 12.2 percent.

Not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 23,900 jobs from 1,884,500 in October 2020 to 1,908,400 jobs in November 2020. When compared to November 2019, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 97,900 jobs.

Since October 2020, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 23,700 jobs from 1,556,400 to 1,580,100 in November 2020. When compared to November 2019, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 87,600 jobs.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2020 is 8.1 percent, a decrease of 1.1 percentage points from October 2020’s revised not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 9.2 percent. The November 2019 unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

Since October 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 4,040 from 1,921,088 to 1,925,128 in November 2020. When compared to November 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased by 79,783.

Since October 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 26,382 from 195,730 to 169,348 in November 2020. When compared to November 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 64,632.

Not seasonally adjusted November 2020 unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 5.9 percent, down from 6.7 percent in October, but up from 5.3 percent in November 2019.

• Baton Rouge: 7.1 percent, down from 8.0 percent in October, but up from 4.5 percent in November 2019.

• Hammond: 9.3 percent, down from 10.5 percent in October, but up from 5.5 percent in November 2019.

• Houma: 6.7 percent, down from 7.8 percent in October, but up from 4.6 percent in November 2019.

• Lafayette: 7.2 percent, down from 8.2 percent in October, but up from 4.9 percent in November 2019.

• Lake Charles: 9.4 percent, down from 11.7 percent in October, but up from 4.3 percent in November 2019.

• Monroe: 6.7 percent, down from 7.7 percent in October, but up from 5.6 percent in November 2019.

• New Orleans: 9.8 percent, down from 11.2 percent in October, but up from 4.6 percent in November 2019.

• Shreveport: 7.8 percent, down from 8.9 percent in October, but up from 5.4 percent in November 2019.