Richland schools close until April 13, meal sites remain open

Richland Parish Schools will be closed through April 13 in compliance with Gov. John Bel Edwards emergency declaration to slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019, Richland Parish Superintendent of Schools Sheldon Jones said in a statement.

“Student safety remains the top priority of the Richland Parish School Board,” Jones said. “We encourage everyone to follow preventative actions such as proper sanitation and social distancing to minimize the chance of outbreak and spread of Coronavirus. We are extremely appreciative of our greater school community during this difficult time. Thank you for your support of the Richland Parish School Board.”

Riverfield Academy is also closed until at least March 27, according to a statement issued by Riverfield Academy Board President Massey Shelton.

“As a precautionary measure, Riverfield Academy will be closed during the week of March 16-20,” Shelton said. “ Spring break will follow during the week of March 23, 2020. We will re-evaluate the conditions during the week of March 23rd and notify all of our plans for the week of March 30th and thereafter.”

Jones said that grab-and-go lunches for our eligible students will be available for pick up beginning March 18 at select school meal sites.

The meals will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon at Delhi High School, Rayville High School, Rayville Elementary School and Mangham Elementary School.

For any questions pertaining to School Meal Sites, contact Gracie Hosea at (318) 728-5964 Extension 227.

Jones added the governor’s proclamation suspends the minimum requirement of 63,720 instructional minutes required to complete a full academic school year; students will not be required to make up time missed due to school closure. In addition to the proclamation, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education President Sandy Holloway and House Education Committee Chairman Ray Garofalo have submitted written correspondence to Governor Edwards requesting regulatory and statutory flexibility for public education. School performance scores and district performance scores for the 2019-2020 academic year will not be produced.

BESE will continue to offer access to optional state assessments, as desired by schools and parents. Teacher evaluations can be completed with no further action, other than recording into the appropriate data system. Diploma requirements for graduating seniors, including requirements for minimum instructional minutes for course credit, industry-based credentials, and financial aid applications have been waived. The correspondence also seeks a waiver from nine Louisiana Revised Statutes relative to public education. The central office and schools will share updated information as it is made available from the Governor’s Office and Louisiana Department of Education.

For additional information and updates, access our district website at www.richland.k12.la.us.