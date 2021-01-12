Richland school board recognizes members

The Richland Parish School Board along with other school districts throughout Louisiana is celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January.

More than 640 locally elected school board members throughout Louisiana will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education during the month.

This year’s theme, “School Board Matter: Navigating to Success,” reinforces the unique role school boards play in promoting and advocating for quality education and the ownership they take for governing their local public schools.

The past year required an unusual combination of skills and talents from board members. Unexpected circumstances resulted in changes in laws and regulations, and those statewide changes required adaptability, quick problem solving, teamwork, and leadership at the district level.

“The foundation of school leadership is ensuring consistent and equal learning opportunities for all students in all circumstances or situations,” Richland Parish Superintendent of Schools Sheldon Jones. “We’re proud of our district, and School Board Recognition Month is the time to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected board members.”

In Richland Parish, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $45 million, 2,711 students, 410 employees and 14 buildings.

“It’s more important than ever before that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and leaders of tomorrow,” Jones said.

The men and women serving as members of the Richland Parish School Board are president Kevin Eppinette, vice president the Rev. Eugene Young Jr., Billy Calvert, Mr. Moses Wilkins, James Hough, Dr. Georgia Ineichen, Marie Lewis, Joe Chapman and Chris Pruitt.