Richland residents can apply for disaster funds

Residents and businesses who suffered damage in Richland Parishes are eligible to apply for low-interest, long-term disaster loans to repair or replace uninsured or underinsured disaster damaged property.

The Small Business Administration recently approved a disaster declaration for Ouachita Parish. This declaration is for damages received during the severe storms and mudslides that occurred April 12. Residents and businesses who suffered damage in Caldwell, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Morehouse, Richland and Union parishes are eligible to apply. The filing deadline to return applications for property damage is July 13. The deadline for businesses who suffered economic damage to return economic injury applications is Feb. 16, 2021.

SBA provides low-interest, long-term disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private, non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters to repair or replace uninsured/underinsured disaster damaged property. The organization also offers Economic Injury Disaster loans for businesses that may or may not have sustained any physical damage, but which have difficulty meeting their routine obligations because of the disaster.

“We recommend residents and businesses first file their insurance claims,” SBA public information officer Cynthia Cowell said. “Please do not wait for your insurance to settle before applying for SBA assistance. SBA may be able to get your money to you sooner than your insurance, and we will work with your insurance to make certain that no double-payments occur.”

Homeowners, renters, businesses and private, non-profit organizations may apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

The SBA has set up a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center. SBA Customer Service Representatives are available by phone at 916-735-1500 or by email at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For further information, visit SBA’s website at www.sba.gov/disaster.