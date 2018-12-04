Richland Parish unemployment falls slightly

The Richland Parish unemployment rate fell half a percent in October according to figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

October’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 percent from 6.2 percent in September. It is almost a percent higher than the 4.8 percent recorded in October 2017.

This means 472 people were looking for work in Richland Parish in October, down from 513 in September and up from 397 a year ago. Currently, 7,768 people are working in the parish, up from 7,709 a month ago and down from 7,919 in October 2016.

Red River Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment for October with 4.2 percent. West Carroll had the state’s highest rate at 7.8 percent.

Not seasonally adjusted data released last week by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) shows that the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 14,930 to 2,009,360 from September 2018. The number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 6,117 to 98,627 over that same time frame. From September 2018, the not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work increased by 8,813 to 2,107,987. The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 4.7 percent from September. Metropolitan statistical areas.

From September 2018, all nine MSAs saw a decline in their not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates. This is the third straight month unemployment rates have declined over the month for all MSAs.

Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates are below:

• Alexandria: 5.1 percent, down from 5.4 percent in September, but up from 4.7 percent from October 2017.

• Baton Rouge: 4.2 percent, down from 4.5 percent in September, but up from 3.8 percent from October 2017.

• Hammond: 5.0 percent, down from 5.4 percent in September, but up from 4.5 percent from October 2017.

• Houma: 4.8 percent, down from 5.0 percent in September, but up from 4.4 percent from October 2017.

• Lafayette: 4.7 percent, down from 5.0 percent in September, but up from 4.6 percent from October 2017.

• Lake Charles: 3.5 percent, down from 3.8 percent in September, but up from 3.3 percent from October 2017.

• Monroe: 5.1 percent, down from 5.4 percent in September, but up from 4.5 percent from October 2017.

• New Orleans: 4.4 percent, down from 4.8 percent in September, but up from 4.1 percent from October 2017.

• Shreveport: 5.1 percent, down from 5.3 percent in September, but up from 4.7 percent from October 2017.