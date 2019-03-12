Richland Parish schools change transfer policy

The Richland Parish School Board will make changes to schools pertaining to the open enrollment transfer, grade configuration and transportation zone.

Superintendent Sheldon Jones said the Richland Parish School Board is committed to providing for the maximum growth and development of every child in order that each student will demonstrate mastery of skills needed to be a life-long learner and useful citizen.

In order to meet those needs, the board must plan for the effective and efficient implementation of student services.

Due to a decline in student enrollment which has significantly impacted school finances for several consecutive years, the Board will implement changes to operate in a sound fiscal manner and serve the greater school community as good stewards of taxpayer funding, Jones said.

The board’s Finance Committee had conversations regarding the 2019-2020 Grade Configuration and Transportation Zone Proposal on Jan. 8 and Feb. 4. The board publicly received information on the proposal at its executive meeting on Feb. 7 and its regular meeting Feb. 12. During a special session meeting Feb. 21, the Richland Parish School Board unanimously approved the 2019-2020 Grade Configuration and Transportation Zone Plan. The plan will make changes to schools pertaining to open enrollment transfer, grade configuration, and transportation zone.

The Richland Parish School Board will continue to offer School Choice transfer options to students who are enrolled in schools receiving a letter grade of D or F for the upcoming school year. All School Choice applications must be received from Feb. 28, 2019 until April 12. No applications will be accepted after April 12.

The new policy affecting open enrollment transfers is that a student who desires to attend a school outside of his/her zone of residency may apply for a transfer to another grade-appropriate school in another zone.

The transfer will be granted with the following conditions:

A. The student and/or his/her parent/legal guardian/custodian shall be responsible for transportation to and from the schools within the receiving zone;

B. The student’s application is received on or before the deadline set by the superintendent;

C. Capacity is available within the grade-level at the receiving school;

D. The receiving school zone will be the student’s home school zone for all purposes;

E. The transferred student shall continue to be enrolled in the grade­ appropriate school in the receiving zone until and if a transfer back to the zone of residency is approved;

F. No transfer from the receiving school back to the zone of residency shall be available except for a subsequent school year, which application must meet the deadline requirement;

G. A student who is newly enrolled to a school will be eligible to access a transfer for the subsequent school year;

H. A student granted a transfer remains subject to the rules and regulations of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association; and

I. The transfer must not violate but must be in compliance with any placement or other requirement of a student’s Individualized Education Plan or Section 504 Plan.

The Superintendent shall develop an administrative procedure which provides for the efficient, effective, and equitable implementation of this transfer policy. Open enrollment transfers will be accessed on a first come, first served basis.

The window for submission of Open Enrollment transfer applications will be from April 15 until May 24. No applications will be accepted after May 24.