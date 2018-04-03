Richland Parish jobless rate takes dip in February

The unemployment rate for Richland Parish fell from 5.8 percent to 5.6 percent in February according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Works Commission.

The rate is down from 6.8 percent in February 2017.

This translates into 468 people looking for work in Richland Parish in February, which is down from 485 in January and 561 a year ago.

Currently, Richland Parish’s labor force is 7,923 people, up from 7,843 in January and 7,687 in February.

Jefferson Davis and LaSalle parishes tied at 3.8 percent for the state’s lowest unemployment.

West Carroll Parish had the highest unemployment rate at 9.7 percent in February.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.0 percent in February. From January, this figure is down 0.4 percentage points. Compared to this time last year, this figure is down 1.4 percent. As reported last week, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.1 percent to 4.5 percent. Compared to February 2017, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is down 1.2 percent. This decline represents the second largest over-the-year drop in the nation.

Not-seasonally adjusted data are useful for comparing trends in parishes and metropolitan statistical areas, and for comparing them to the state. Notably, every metropolitan statistical area (MSA) unemployment rate declined in February, with Hammond and Alexandria declining 0.6 percentage points over the month. The Houma MSA unemployment rate declined 0.5 percentage points from January. From February 2017, Houma’s MSA is down 2.1 percent.

From January 2018, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 14,800 jobs. Not seasonally adjusted private sector employment gained 1,100 jobs from February 2017. From January 2018, private sector employment increased by 10,400 jobs. Private sector employment is defined as nonfarm employment minus government jobs. Although not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 1,600 jobs from February 2017, these losses follow national trends with losses primarily in retail trade. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) continues to provide training and placement services in growth sectors such as health care.

When looking at the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals, Louisiana saw an increase of 62,782 from February 2017. From January 2018, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 24,780. The number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals saw a decrease of 26,721 when comparing figures from February 2017. From January 2018, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 8,181.

The not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of individuals who are employed in addition to those looking for work, increased by 36,061 from February 2017. From January 2018, the not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 16,599. “There are thousands of jobs available within our online Helping Individuals Reach Employment (HiRE) system,” said LWC Executive Director Ava Dejoie. “I encourage everyone who is looking for a job to visit our HiRE website and apply, or visit one of the local offices located throughout the state. We will continue to work with employers and industry partners to ensure their talent needs are met. We also continue to invest in re-training and skill development of every job-seeker. Our job is not finished until every one of those jobs are filled, and every Louisiana resident is able to contribute to the state economy in a family-sustaining career.”

All nine metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) saw a decrease from January 2018 and from February 2017. Not-seasonally adjusted February unemployment rates for the nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 4.4 percent, down from 5.0 percent in January and down from 6.1 percent in February 2017.

• Baton Rouge: 3.5 percent, down from 3.9 percent in January and down from 4.6 percent in February 2017.

• Hammond: 4.3 percent, down from 4.9 percent in January and down from 5.8 percent in February 2017.

• Houma: 4.1 percent, down from 4.6 percent in January and down from 6.2 percent in February 2017.

• Lafayette: 4.2 percent, down from 4.6 percent in January and down from 6.2 percent in February 2017.

• Lake Charles: 3.1 percent, down from 3.5 percent in January and down from 4.2 percent in February 2017.

• Monroe: 4.3 percent, down from 4.7 percent in January and down from 5.7 percent in February 2017.

• New Orleans: 3.8 percent, down from 4.1 percent in January and down from 4.8 percent in February 2017.

• Shreveport: 4.3 percent, down from 4.6 percent in January and down from 5.7 percent in February 2017.

As reported last week, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted figures showed strong signs of continued improvement.

• Louisiana added 2,800 non-farm jobs in February. This makes it the third straight month, and four of the last five months that Louisiana has added jobs.

• Louisiana’s private sector also added 2,800 jobs in February. Private sector employment has added jobs in four out of the last five months.

• The Louisiana labor participation rate, the percentage of people either working or looking for work increased by 0.2 percentage points from January to 59.2 percent.

• The number of people unemployed in Louisiana dropped by 1,469 from January and by 24,595 year over year. This is the lowest number of unemployed in Louisiana since May of 2008