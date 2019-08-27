Richland native stars in third Lifetime movie

Rayville native Roger J. Timber is back in Louisiana working on a new film for the Lifetime Movie Network.

“I’m really happy that we’re filming in Louisiana,” Timber said.

The movie, which is currently being filmed in New Iberia, is tentatively titled “Christmas on the Bayou.” Timber will play a man who runs a shelter.

“I’m sure the title will change, but the movie will air on the Lifetime Movie Network in November and December,” Timber said.

This will be the third holiday film, Timber has made for the network. He also starred in Christmas in Mississippi in 2017 and Hometown Christmas in 2018.

Fans may have also seen Timber in two episodes of the television series Blackish, in which he played a DJ and bandleader.

“That was fun because I was playing the music I really grew up with,” Timber said.

Timber said that he hopes his success in Hollywood will encourage other people to follow their dreams.

“I want the kids to see me and know that it can happen,” Timber said. “You can make your dreams come true. I’m from the same small town they are and I’ve been able to have a movie career. They can, too.”