Richland agencies partner with Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers of North Delta is expanding into Richland Parish.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said getting a crime stoppers program for Richland Parish had been one of his long-term goals. Gilley, along with Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams, Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming and Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson met with officials from the Crime Stoppers organization to begin the process.

Plans are also underway to expand the program into Jackson, Caldwell and Morehouse parishes.

While working as an investigator, Sheriff Gilley said he has seen first hand the good that Crime Stoppers does to help solve crime and he is very excited to be able to bring this program to Richland Parish.”

Crime Stoppers of Ouachita in Northeast Louisiana was founded in 1984.

In 2017 Crime Stoppers of Ouachita voted on expanding its reach to help solve felony crimes outside the Parish of Ouachita. In February of 2018 the program evolved into Crime Stoppers of North Delta to encompass additional parishes in Northern Louisiana.

A non-profit, volunteer organization, Crime Stoppers has been credited with providing information that has aided law enforcement in solving thousands of local crimes and recovering over $3,000,000 in stolen property.

By financially rewarding tipsters and by providing three 24-hour, easily accessible ways for people to anonymously inform Law Enforcement, Crime Stoppers of North Delta removes the two main reasons individuals don’t report information about a crime: fear of retaliation and an unwillingness to get involved.

This program and all of it’s software will allow the tipster to be 100 percent anonymous.

It is possible to leave tips by visiting www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com, calling 318-388-CASH or visiting the Crime Stoppers of North Delta Facebook page.