RHS teacher nominated for state award

Emily Ogden of Rayville High School has been named a finalist for the Louisiana Department of Education’s 2020 Teacher and Principal of the Year awards.

The nomination was announced during a reception hosted by First Lady Donna Edwards and Dream Teachers at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion.

The 18 finalists are elementary, middle, and high school educators from school systems across the state. Winners will be selected from this group and named at an awards ceremony this summer.

“It is my privilege to join the First Lady and our partners at Dream Teachers in honoring this talented and passionate group of educators from across the state,” said State Superintendent John White. “These inspiring teachers and principals are leaders in their classrooms, as well as in their communities, and we are proud to call them Louisiana educators.”

“Teachers and principals are two of Louisiana’s greatest assets, and when we invest in them, we invest in our children,” said First Lady Donna Edwards. “Educators often go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of students, and this honor recognizes the exemplary dedication and skills they bring to the classroom every day. Their work is helping to create a brighter future for our young people and our state.”