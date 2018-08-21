RHS starts year helping students fight diabetes

Students at Rayville High School have the opportunity to participate in the Adolescent Pre-Diabetes Prevention Program during the 2018-2019 school year.

During the 2017-18 school year, RHS received $500 for participating In the program. The program is a grant to Richland Parish Hospital from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Richland Parish Hospital partners with West Felciana Parish Hospital and Christus Health Central Louisiana to provide personnel and programming help.

Consent forms will be available from the SBHC. The first screening is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28. The screening measures height, weight and blood pressure.

Students with family risk factors for diabetes have a blood test done to determine their hemoglobin A1C levels. Students found to be at risk for pre-diabetes will receive healthy lifestyle education throughout the school year to encourage healthier eating habits and more physical activity.

Rayville High School is eligible to receive up to $2,500 for its participation in the Adolescent Pre-Diabetes Prevention Program during this academic school year.

Cynthia Clark is the Region E Adolescent Pre-Diabetes Prevention Program Coordinator for Rayville High School and may be contacted at cclark@delhihospital.com for more information.