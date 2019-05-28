RHS graduation ceremonies held

Rayville High School held its commencement ceremony May 16 in the Rayville Arts Center.

The commencement program opened with the posting of the colors by the Rayville High School JROTC, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by First Sergeant Calvin Sistrunk. The 95 graduates then marched down the aisle led by Valedictorian Christian Littleton and Salutatorian Corey Belk-Scroggins.

Ketara Baker gave the invocation, thanking God for the people who supported each of the 2019 graduates and asking that He guide them through the next part of their lives’ journey.

James Powell Jr., welcomed the family and friends that had come to share in the excitement of this moment. Powell then reminded the graduates to “not forget to be of good character, have integrity, and draw strength from above” as they begin the next stage in their lives.

Judy Johnson announced that the graduating class of 2019 earned a total of 285 dual enrollment credits through ULM and Delta and received scholarships totaling more than $700,000.

Kimberly Atkins presented the theme, “If” by Rudyard Kipling. Atkins explained that the poem represented the pursuit of success and sense of hope for the future in the face of obstacles. The poem also provides advice for those embarking on life’s journey, such as remaining humble, being patient, trusting in oneself, and persevering. She concluded her presentation by stating, “The title of this poem, while one of the smallest words in the English language is one of the most powerful, and one we must realize is the key to success. Whenever we encounter obstacles, and we will, we must say to ourselves, ‘I can do this IF…’”

Elizabeth Greer began her speech with the line, “If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, But make allowances for their doubting too.” She explained to her fellow graduates that Kipling was encouraging all people to strive for the ability to believe in themselves. She stated, “I have learned to trust my decisions, thoughts, and actions more and have noticed my classmates growing in the same way.” She then informed her classmates that Kipling also desired for people to gain the wisdom to consider others’ thoughts, ideas, and feelings.

She thanked the faculty of Rayville High School and closed by saying, “We have learned to trust ourselves, to love each other, and many other unforgettable lessons. We will carry these lessons in our hearts and hopefully make a difference in the lives of others the way you have for us.”

Valedictorian Christian Littleton quoted the line, “If you can meet with triumph and disaster and treat those two imposters just the same…” She acknowledged that, as students, “triumph and disaster are engraved in our minds,” but that “it is not about what those triumphs are, it is about our reaction to them.” She encouraged the 2019 graduates to meet disaster with their heads held high and a walk filled with confidence because those disasters would not be the end of them. Littleton concluded her speech by stating, “Do not let your disasters break you. For our future is long, and there will be bumps in the road. I ask that we do not let these bumps discourage us or stop our strive to success.”

Samantha Summers chose the line, “If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools.” She informed the graduates that they would encounter many obstacles in their lives as they move on beyond high school, and that some of these obstacles would be the opinions of others and their twisting of the truth. In closing, Summers encouraged her classmates by saying, “There will be negative things in life that will try to knock you off balance but these hard times will help us grow stronger. The key is to stay true to yourself and have confidence in all your work”

Jessi Hendrix drew from the lines, “If you can make one heap of all your winnings, And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss, And lose, and start again at your beginnings, And never breathe a word about your loss.” She stated that one word caught her attention: loss. She connected the poet’s discussion of defeat through recalling how she and her classmates had encountered struggles and been defeated as students, poignantly stating “Loss can act as an anchor which can hold someone back and make them believe they were never worthy in the first place.” She then reminded the graduates of the lines’ more positive beginning, concluding her speech with the challenge to “be brave and be willing to take chances. Do not fear the unknown. Be willing to risk what is important.”

Salutatorian Corey Belk-Scroggins delivered the final speech of the evening, beginning by stating that the title of Kipling’s poem, “If”, suggests both change and achievement. He presented the lines, “If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings - nor lose the common touch” to explain how the poem addresses achievement. He reminded his classmates that, though they may go on to do great things and gather riches, it is important to remember where they came from. He went on to explain that, though they are all different and will go on to do different things, they are all facing a major change after graduation. He implored them to not “run from the changes that are soon to happen in our lives.”

Principal Larry Wright and Associate Principal Dr. Samuel Williams awarded the diplomas to the graduates.

Elizabeth McCormick gave the benediction, praying that the Class of 2019 would be blessed and guided through the changes about to take place in their lives. Christian Littleton proudly presented the Class of 2019 and led the tradition of the turning of the tassel. The graduates sang the Alma Mater followed by the recessional.