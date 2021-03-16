Rayville roundabout work begins

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began work Monday on a roundabout near the I-20 in Rayville.

One southbound lane of US 425 at Grimshaw Street and one northbound US 425 at Christian Drive in Richland Parish were closed to allow the contractor to install drainage culverts related to the US 425 Roundabout project.

The $4.4 million project was awarded to Amethyst Construction, Inc.

The new single-lane roundabout will be located at the intersection of US 425 (Louisa/Julia Streets), Grimshaw Street and Christian Drive, which is just north of I-20.

“It’s exciting to be a part of progress and the implementation of proven safety countermeasures such as the construction of a roundabout,” DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson said. “These intersections aren’t arbitrarily chosen. They are closely studied as appropriate candidates for a roundabout and we look forward to improving the transportation system in this area of Rayville.”

The current configuration is a couplet with two stop-controlled side streets intersecting US 425, creating multiple conflict points for motorists. After analyzing the intersection, it was determined that a roundabout would enhance the manner in which vehicles navigate the area, and reduce the risk for crashes by eliminating certain conflict points.

Conflict points are locations in or on the approaches to an intersection where vehicle paths merge or cross. Reducing conflict points can help reduce the potential for crashes.

In order for work to be conducted safely and expeditiously, various lane closures and other traffic phasing will be necessary as the project progresses.

The entire project is anticipated to wrap up in early 2022, with progress dependent on weather conditions.