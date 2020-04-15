Rayville police chief announces promotions

A number of Rayville Police Department officers have been promoted this month, Police Chief Willie L. Robinson Sr., announced.

"I have been chief of police for the Town of Rayville for almost 24 years," he said. "I still vow to continue to do the best job that any law enforcement officer could do. At this time, I have decided to make a few changes within my department."

Johnnie Mathis, who currently serves as administrative assistant, is being promoted to assistant chief.

Sergeant Timothy Colvin, who is currently serving on patrol, is being promoted to investigator.

Officer Barbara Carroll who was recently hired at the police department will now be serving in the warrant division.

"I feel that that these changes will help our department to better serve our community, you the kind and wonderful citizens of the Town of Rayville," Robinson said.