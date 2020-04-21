Rayville native tapped for economic task force

A newly created private-sector task force that will advise the Louisiana Legislature on the re-opening of the state’s economy will have a Rayville native representing local interests.

Friday Ellis, a business advocate and small business owner from Monroe, found out about his appointment following the announcement last Friday.

“I was honored and excited for the opportunity to serve,” Ellis said. “Our ability as a community and as a state to recover quickly and safely from the COVID-19 health crisis is critical for our economy and every Louisianan. I want to thank Steven Waguespack and LABI for nominating me and recognizing the need for representation from the small business sector and northeast Louisiana.”

Ellis will be joining Meryl Kennedy Farr of Mer Rouge and nearly 50 other business and government leaders from literally every business sector of the state to develop solutions and recommendations to help Louisiana recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy. In 2019, Ellis was named the Louisiana Business and Industry’s (LABI) Free Enterprise Champion for the state, and he has been active in multiple community efforts to revitalize Monroe.

William D. “Bill” Hogan, President and CEO of Century Next Bank said, “As an appointee to the Resilient Louisiana Commission by Governor Edwards, I am extremely proud that Friday Ellis and Meryl Kennedy Farr have been named to the Louisiana Advisory Task Force on Economic Recovery to represent North Louisiana. I have full confidence that they will represent our part of the state well and lead our state to and through the recovery process.”

Ellis said he will assemble a local advisory team with representation from every district in Ouachita Parish to make sure he has a comprehensive view and understanding of issues facing area residents, governments and businesses. “I have seen and heard of the effects of the virus and tornadoes on small business owners and residents, and our ability to collect feedback locally from businesses and government entities will be critical for the success of the Legislative Task Force,” Ellis said.

“Friday Ellis will serve the people of north Louisiana and our entire state well as a member of this task force. I know him as a veteran, small business owner, father, friend & community leader, and I am confident he will bring perspectives to the table from north Louisiana that will allow the task force to identify solutions that are good for businesses and families across our state. Friday cares so much for Louisiana and his community and there’s no doubt that the interests of north Louisiana will be well represented by his service,” said Kim Carver, Senior VP at Gulf Coast Bank and LABI Board Member.

The Task Force is expected to hold its first virtual meeting in April, and that online meeting may be available for public viewing. Additional meetings, both online and in person, will be held in May and June as public health conditions allow. A report with recommendations from the Task Force is expected by July 1.