Rayville native honored for life in music education

Rayville native John E. Newson Sr., was honored for 50 years of excellence as a musician and educator June 9 at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Newson retired as director of university bands at Howard University in 2018 after 50 years in music education.

A Rayville native, Newsom is a graduate of the Class of 1965, Eula D Britton. and the son of Roosevelt and Zipporah Newson.

Prior to his elevation to this position, he served as associate director of University Bands from 1986 to 1992. He has held the conductorship of the concert, marching and pep bands.

From Rayville, he attended Eula D. Britton High School. Continuing his education at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Newson also holds a master of music education degree from Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe.

Under his leadership, the Showtime Marching Band has become a nationally respected marching band.

The band has performed across the nation at NFL games and performed in the 1990 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In 1999, the Showtime Marching Band performed at the Kennedy Center Annual Music Festival and recorded its first CD under the title Showtime which was released in early Spring 2000.