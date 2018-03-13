Rayville Hornets new 2A champions

If you didn’t see them play it wasn’t my fault.

I told you from the beginning these were going to be state champions. And not only that, but undefeated state champions. It wasn’t pretty at times but even so they were still winners.

We got a glimpse of it when Lakeview came to town in the quarter-final and we won “only” by eight. That’s a big win for some schools but we were out of rhythm and out of sync. Some say we carried that over to the semis with Red River. Not necessarily so, the Bulldogs in the regular season lost mainly to higher classified schools and brought in a record to the semis of 27-8 and had beaten their opponents in the playoffs by a margin of more that 15 points a game.

Out of our usual rhythm, we managed but a 19-18 lead at the end of the first. In the second, we built that up to a 12 point lead only to see it evaporate to five at the end of the half. At the end of the third it was 50-48. It was touch and go after that and with 1:09 to play, we led 62-60.

With :50 left to play, they started putting us on the free throw line and the Hornets were equal to the task, hitting seven of eight from the charity stripe. We were up 73-66 when a Bulldog hit a three at the buzzer to make it 73-69.

Pretty or not it was the 34th consecutive win for the Hornets.

The real Hornet team with it’s circadian rhythm showed up for the final. When this team is in sync, this awesome juggernaut is a terror for its opponents. They took all the suspense out of the contest and led by 30 points at the end of the first half. They went on to defeat the number two seed, North Caddo Rebels, out of Vivian, north of Shreveport, by 28 points.

Those that scored are (first number is the semi-final) Mylik Wilson 21-23, Nashaun Ellis 13-14, JaMarkus Wilson 11-11, JaMichael Wilson 9-8, Rashad Naylor 10-15 and Jalon Qualls 5.

Non-starters who pushed the above mentioned in practice and gave them a much needed break in the heat of battle are Samuel Sledge, Jay Pleasant, Kameron Hunter, Christopher Jones, Zyquarius Cowart and Kashie Natt.

These are the names that will forever be associated with this team and the

dream-like season of 35-0. It will gradually fade into to history of Rayville High and will be the standard for other teams to follow.

When I was wrapping up this article I got a text from my friend Billy Coenen. I’ll quote him, for he says it better than I can:

“Several friends and I are starting a fund to support the RHS Hornet basketball program. We want to reward and recognize Coach Damon West and his staff for the excellent job they did this year going 35-0. Damon was truly an inspiration and molded a fine group of young gentlemen and great players. We plan to use the funds for some awards for the team (rings and Plaques) and a financial bonus for the coaching staff and to help defray the cost of the trip. I can pick up any checks or they can be deposited in the account a Richland State Bank.”

Great idea. I wish I had thought of it. Rayville has always supported excellencies of its own and no one is more deserving than this phenomenal team.