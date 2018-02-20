Rayville fire chief named to state board

The Town of Rayville is proud to announce that Gary L. Miller has been elected District 8 representative for the Louisiana Fire Chief Association’s northeast region.

The region is composed of 12 Louisiana parishes.

The Louisiana Fire Chief’s Association is divided into nine districts and one statewide industrial district.

Each district has a representative on the board to discuss matters brought before the board as well as working within his district to bring more membership into the association.

The district representative works to represent the association at local, state and national events, while still serving his community as fire chief.

Miller will begin serving his second term on the board on April 16.