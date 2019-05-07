Quick action brings arrest over counterfeit money

Two people were arrested after allegedly attempting to pass counterfeit money in Rayville.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised that on April 29, his office received a report from a local businesses stating that they had a customer who attempted to pay for gas with counterfeit money.

Sgt. Timothy Colvin went to the store and as he was approaching the building, the attendant pointed to the vehicle the suspect had gotten into. Sgt. Colvin tried to stop the vehicle, but they attempted to get on I-20 west bound. Sgt. Colvin stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was operating the vehicle under suspension.

The passenger also had multiple warrants from another parish. After the arrest of the two suspects, a verbal consent to search the vehicle was given. The search revealed $1,246 in counterfeit bills.

Sgt. Colvin then arrested William Walton, 32, 136 Chacahere Church Road, Church Point, on a charge of monetary instrument abuse; and Tessa Gainfala, 32, of Chacahere Church Road, Church Point, on charges of monetary instrument abuse and driving under suspension.

Both suspects were transported to Richland Parish Detention Center to await bond.

Chief Robinson commends Sgt. Colvin for his quick response.

“I’m sure that store attendants all over get hit with counterfeit money,” Robinson said. “Usually, the suspect is long gone when it is discovered counterfeit. I ask that all stores pay close attention to their bills. All stores need to acquire one of the counterfeit pens. It will help you to check the bills.”