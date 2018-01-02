Qualifying begins for local elections

Qualifying is underway for the spring municipal elections.

Qualifying for the March 24 elections began Jan. 3 and runs through Jan. 5.

In Richland Parish, candidates may qualify to run for the positions of mayor, police chief and alderman in the Town of Rayville.

All candidates for municipal races will qualify with the clerk of court. Once qualified, candidates will appear on the Secretary of State’s website under “Elections & Voting,” “Get Election Information,” “Search for Candidates” or by visiting: http://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/GetElectionInformation/SearchFo....

Spring Municipal Primary Elections will be held on March 24 and Spring Municipal General Elections will be held April 28.

For more information on qualifying, visit the Secretary of State’s website athttp://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/BecomeACandidate/QualifyForAnEl....