Preschool roundup planned

Preschool roundup for Richland Parish schools will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9-13.

Parents can complete the preschool application process at the Richland Parish School Board, 411 Foster St., Rayville.

Parents should bring the following documents:

• Birth Certificate (birthdate must fall between Oct. 1, 2015 and Sept. 30, 2016).

• Social Security Card

• Shot Record

• Two Proofs of Income (two consecutive check stubs or SNAP benefits documentation)

• Two Proofs of Address from the following list:

-- Louisiana driver’s license or State-issued ID card.

-- Current utility bill with the parent’s name and address (no cellphone bill).

-- Current lease or mortgage statement.

-- If the parent and child live with a family member or friend, that person is to provide verification with a letter in addition to one of the above items.

-- In a temporary living arrangement due to loss of housing or economic hardship (Verified by LEA).