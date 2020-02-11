Preschool roundup planned
Preschool roundup for Richland Parish schools will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9-13.
Parents can complete the preschool application process at the Richland Parish School Board, 411 Foster St., Rayville.
Parents should bring the following documents:
• Birth Certificate (birthdate must fall between Oct. 1, 2015 and Sept. 30, 2016).
• Social Security Card
• Shot Record
• Two Proofs of Income (two consecutive check stubs or SNAP benefits documentation)
• Two Proofs of Address from the following list:
-- Louisiana driver’s license or State-issued ID card.
-- Current utility bill with the parent’s name and address (no cellphone bill).
-- Current lease or mortgage statement.
-- If the parent and child live with a family member or friend, that person is to provide verification with a letter in addition to one of the above items.
-- In a temporary living arrangement due to loss of housing or economic hardship (Verified by LEA).