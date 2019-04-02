Postmaster enters world competition

Local postmaster Richard Cottrell will compete in ITU World Sprint Duathlon Championship in Pontevedra, Spain, this month.

Cottrell, qualified for the world competition as a member of Team USA at USA Triathlon’s Duathlon Championship in Greenville, S.C.

He has been riding his bicycles and running on the roads in Northeast Louisiana for many years. He is the current postmaster in Rayville, Start and Archibald.

The International Triathlons Union Sprint Duathlon includes a 5K run, 20K bike, & 2.5 K run.

Cottrell hopes to inspire others to get out and to exercise. He works hard and pushes himself. This has been a lifelong dream. He is proud to wear his Team USA jersey and to represent America.