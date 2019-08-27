Political Announcement

I, Jerry Crawford, am a candidate for Richland Parish Police Jury District 7.

I have met with a large number of the constituents in this district, and have enjoyed visiting with you as you expressed your concerns about the current problems facing our district.

If during the past few weeks, I have missed the opportunity to personally visit with you. I look forward to being able to meet with you in the near future.

I have been a farmer for 45 years. I am confident that this will assist me in providing you with the knowledge to help assess your drainage concerns. As a lifelong resident of Richland Parish I have traveled these roads on a daily basis, and am aware of the poor conditions of these roads.

I am a fair and honest man. I will not make any promises that I can not keep. I want to assure you that I will do my very best to address the problems that are facing our district.

District 7 is my top priority, feel free to contact me with any concerns that you may have.

I am asking for your support and consideration for this position.

If elected, I will do my best to serve the people of District 7 to the best of my ability.

Thank you for your support.